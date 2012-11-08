Amazon Wants to Change the Way You Buy Wine

Amazon changed the way that we buy books, and now the e-commerce giant is looking to shatter the way that we buy wine too. Today the company debuted Amazon Wine in twelve markets across the US including California and Wyoming. In the online store you can shop thousands of different wines from Napa Valley, Sonoma, Paso Robles, Walla Walla, Red Mountain and more and buy bottles ranging from $10 on up to $100.

According to a company release the site will allow you to “learn about wine by hearing directly from the winemaker about winemaking techniques, wine tasting notes, vineyard details, and wine pairing suggestions…[and] examine wine labels online to help you make perfect food and wine pairings or just read wine quotes directly from the winemaker.”

Amazon is simply providing the platform, the individual wineries are handling most of labor and the wine is shipped directly from wineries. Obviously, having a huge platform like Amazon will be a huge boon to small wineries, but it will be interesting to see if consumers will flock to Amazon for their wine needs. After all, there are tons of options both on and offline.

Share with us in the comments below, would you buy wine from Amazon?