StyleCaster
Share

The 7 Best Blazers From Amazon to Suit Up For Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 7 Best Blazers From Amazon to Suit Up For Spring

Katie Decker-Jacoby
by
The 7 Best Blazers From Amazon to Suit Up For Spring
Photo: CRAZY GRID, THE DROP; TOMMY HILFIGER; ADOBE. DESIGN: STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that blazers are a wardrobe staple. They’ve gone from stiff, crisp job interview pieces to classic, trendy garments you’ll spot on every street corner. It’s even become a crucial part of the off-duty model uniform (cue up all of the Hailey Bieber and Emrata pics). Blazers are also one of the more lightweight jacket styles, making them perfect transitional pieces for that sartorially awkward period between seasons (but actually, what are you supposed to wear between spring and summer?). However, just because blazers might seem a little fancier and therefore more expensive, doesn’t mean there aren’t affordable options out there.

Leave it to Amazon, per usual, to serve up fashion that’s within budget. We found the best options for as low as $25. If that number doesn’t shake you and your wallet awake, let us repeat: $25!! It’s hard to find cute blazers with that kind of a price tag, so head to Amazon and check out the retailer’s vast and impressive range of blazers. You’ll have these pieces in your closet for a long time and can pull them out for any of the four seasons.

Some blazers have a more oversized and laidback feel, while others are shorter and sharper. Pick your player and be on your way to completing all of your OOTDs with a blazer that makes you look put-together and didn’t cost you hundreds.

Keep reading for the best blazers you can shop on Amazon—from super versatile neutrals to vibrant pops of color. 

RELATED: Amazon Has the Trendiest Blouses For Spring—Starting at $17 

The Drop Blake Long Blazer Amazon

Photo: The Drop.

The Drop Blake Long Blazer 

The Drop’s Blake Long Blazer
in Praline is the kind of garment that would look great in any season and for any occasion. We’d style it exactly how the model does, with jeans and a plain white top, though we’d also add gold jewelry and some heels, flat sandals or white sneaks. Take note of this blazer’s single tortoiseshell button—so chic!

The Drop Blake Long Blazer $74.90
Buy Now

Cicy Bell Casual Blazer Amazon

Photo: Cicy Bell.

Cicy Bell Casual Blazer 

A black blazer
is a must-have, plain and simple. It matches quite literally everything, and it also adds an effortlessly sophisticated flair to any outfit.

Cicy Bell Casual Blazer $57.99 (was $70.99)
Buy Now

Crazy Grid Casual Blazer Amazon

Photo: Crazy Grid.

Crazy Grid Casual Blazer 

Blazers are closet staples not just because of how they make you look, but also because of how they make you feel. Their sharp shapes tend to instill confidence, and when that’s paired with daring colors, it almost feels as though nothing can get in your way. This bright green one from Crazy Grid
will surely earn you loads of compliments.

Crazy Grid Casual Blazer $52.99
Buy Now

POGTMM 3/4 Sleeve Blazer Amazon

Photo: POGTMM.

POGTMM 3/4 Sleeve Blazer 

If you’ve never tried a blazer with a pattern on it, now’s your chance! This 3/4 sleeve striped option
is subtle yet unique. It’ll immediately spice up any outfit.

POGTMM 3/4 Sleeve Blazer $28.95
Buy Now

Beninos 3/4 Sleeve Blazer Amazon

Photo: Beninos.

Beninos 3/4 Sleeve Blazer

Something about a 3/4 sleeve blazer just screams class and elegance. Dress up this white Beninos style
for an important work meeting or dress it down for a coastal grandmotherquiet luxury feel.

Beninos 3/4 Sleeve Blazer $24.99 (was $45.99)
Buy Now

Tommy Hilfiger Blazer Amazon

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger.

Tommy Hilfiger Blazer

This light pink Tommy Hilfiger Blazer
is truly all you need in terms of spring jackets. Also, who knew you could order Tommy Hilfiger on Amazon?!

Tommy Hilfiger Blazer $89+
Buy Now

Sergio Hudson Single Button Blazer Amazon

Photo: Sergio Hudson.

Sergio Hudson Single Button Blazer 

We had to include one super bougie option, and based on this Sergio Hudson blazer
‘s pastel blue color, it’s obvious why. The color mixed with the off-white button and the more fitted silhouette deserves is simply stunning. You’ve got to love the contrast of a soft color and a sharp shape.

Sergio Hudson Single Button Blazer $530
Buy Now

StyleCaster Shopping Newsletter Sign Up

Tags:
';
share