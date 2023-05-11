The 7 Best Blazers From Amazon to Suit Up For Spring

Scroll To See More Images

It’s no secret that blazers are a wardrobe staple. They’ve gone from stiff, crisp job interview pieces to classic, trendy garments you’ll spot on every street corner. It’s even become a crucial part of the off-duty model uniform (cue up all of the Hailey Bieber and Emrata pics). Blazers are also one of the more lightweight jacket styles, making them perfect transitional pieces for that sartorially awkward period between seasons (but actually, what are you supposed to wear between spring and summer?). However, just because blazers might seem a little fancier and therefore more expensive, doesn’t mean there aren’t affordable options out there.

Leave it to Amazon, per usual, to serve up fashion that’s within budget. We found the best options for as low as $25. If that number doesn’t shake you and your wallet awake, let us repeat: $25!! It’s hard to find cute blazers with that kind of a price tag, so head to Amazon and check out the retailer’s vast and impressive range of blazers. You’ll have these pieces in your closet for a long time and can pull them out for any of the four seasons.

Some blazers have a more oversized and laidback feel, while others are shorter and sharper. Pick your player and be on your way to completing all of your OOTDs with a blazer that makes you look put-together and didn’t cost you hundreds.

Keep reading for the best blazers you can shop on Amazon—from super versatile neutrals to vibrant pops of color.

The Drop Blake Long Blazer

The Drop’s Blake Long Blazer

in Praline is the kind of garment that would look great in any season and for any occasion. We’d style it exactly how the model does, with jeans and a plain white top, though we’d also add gold jewelry and some heels, flat sandals or white sneaks. Take note of this blazer’s single tortoiseshell button—so chic!

Cicy Bell Casual Blazer

A black blazer

is a must-have, plain and simple. It matches quite literally everything, and it also adds an effortlessly sophisticated flair to any outfit.

Crazy Grid Casual Blazer

Blazers are closet staples not just because of how they make you look, but also because of how they make you feel. Their sharp shapes tend to instill confidence, and when that’s paired with daring colors, it almost feels as though nothing can get in your way. This bright green one from Crazy Grid

will surely earn you loads of compliments.

POGTMM 3/4 Sleeve Blazer

If you’ve never tried a blazer with a pattern on it, now’s your chance! This 3/4 sleeve striped option

is subtle yet unique. It’ll immediately spice up any outfit.

Beninos 3/4 Sleeve Blazer

Something about a 3/4 sleeve blazer just screams class and elegance. Dress up this white Beninos style

for an important work meeting or dress it down for a coastal grandmother–quiet luxury feel.

Tommy Hilfiger Blazer

This light pink Tommy Hilfiger Blazer

is truly all you need in terms of spring jackets. Also, who knew you could order Tommy Hilfiger on Amazon?!

Sergio Hudson Single Button Blazer

We had to include one super bougie option, and based on this Sergio Hudson blazer

‘s pastel blue color, it’s obvious why. The color mixed with the off-white button and the more fitted silhouette deserves is simply stunning. You’ve got to love the contrast of a soft color and a sharp shape.