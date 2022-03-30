The 10 Best Black Leggings You Can Buy From Amazon—Starting at $7

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone’s talking about dresses and sandals season—which we are so looking forward to—but there’s one closet essential that everyone should be adding to their collection right now (and always). We’re talking about a pair of quintessential black leggings. They’re one of the mainstays that build a versatile wardrobe, regardless of the season. They’re transitional must-haves, pieces to exercise in, pants to wear to the office, garments to keep warm in and more.

There’s no reason for you to shell out $100 on a pair of Lulus or a pricey option that isn’t even that comfy or soft. Instead, take a peek at Amazon’s assortment of black leggings. We handpicked 10 black leggings that have the most glowing reviews, from a TikTok-viral Lulu Align dupe to the most sold pair on Amazon.

You might be thinking, “Why do I need another pair of plain black leggings?” Trust us, you just do. They’re the perfect closet staple that matches with almost everything that’s already in your closet. Whether you pair them with a chunky sweater for weekend plans, a blouse for the office or a silky top for going out, you’ll look put together and stay cozy wherever you go.

Below, find the 10 best pairs of black leggings on Amazon. You might end up ordering a pair or two, or one of the bulk packs that are so worth their value.

RELATED: 7 Lululemon Dupes That Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny

Satina High Waisted Leggings

Made from a perfect blend of spandex and polyester, these black leggings are super flattering and hug your body in all the right places. They also don’t roll down, which is all we could ever ask for in a quality pair of leggings. Satina’s leggings happen to be the top seller in its category on Amazon, making them all the more worthy of your leggings collection.

Core 10 Spectrum High-Waist Capri Yoga Legging

If you’re trying to have a capri length moment at the gym, go for Core 10’s high-waist legging. This pair fits like a glove and the fabric isn’t too heavy or too light. The medium weight blend has moisture-wicking properties and allows your skin to breath during workouts.

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings

These Colorfulkoala leggings have been hailed as Lululemon Align dupes by TikTokers near and far. They have a seamless waistband, provide medium compression and stay in place during exercise. The nylon-spandex material is also ultra-soft and comparable to Lulu’s Aligns stretchy fabric.

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

There’s a reason why these Gym People leggings are ranked at the top of Amazon’s yoga leggings list. The thick waistband helps with tummy control, and ensures they stay in place. This pair also sports side pockets and a hidden pocket to carry all your gym and errand essentials.

ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings

If you’ve always wanted a pair of Aerie’s High Waisted Crossover Leggings, ODODOS’ rendition is equally as stylish and, best of all, cheaper. The criss-cross waistline cinches your waist and makes you look like you have legs for days. There’s also a hidden pocket in the waistband that conveniently holds your cards and cash.

Fullsoft 3-Pack Buttery Soft Womens Leggings

For the best bang for your buck, check out with this three-pack of Fullsoft leggings. Each pair costs just $7 and is shockingly durable. The polyester and spandex blend feels like your second skin, while the high waistband cinches your waist and elongates your legs.

NexiEpoch Buttery Soft Leggings

If you’re on the hunt for squat-proof leggings that are designed for high intensity workouts, add these buttery soft leggings to your cart. They’re next-level comfy and durable for whatever’s on your agenda.

GROTEEN Leggings 3-Pack

The more the merrier when it comes to buying leggings, especially if you’re a regular at your pilates place or spin studio (or both!). The fabric is four-way stretch, meaning the leggings will feel super flexible while on.

No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings

Reach for these jeggings (short for jean leggings) for those days when you need to go into the office, but also can’t be bothered to dress up in trousers. They’re comfortable rather than stiff and look more elevated than a regular pair of black spandex leggings.

CTHH 2-Pack Leggings

Breathable leggings that hug your curves? We’re in! These ones come in a two-pack, which is perfect for stocking up ahead of spring.