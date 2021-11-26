The 20 Best Under-$20 Things You Can Buy From Amazon This Black Friday

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t sleep on Amazon when it comes to fulfilling your Black Friday 2021 wishlist. If I’ve learned anything while studying Black Friday sales over the years, it’s that the bigger the store is, the bigger the sales will be. Of course, Amazon is no exception to that rule.

This year, the Amazon Black Friday sale makes it easier than ever to shop with purpose, because they’ve organized it so you can easily find whatever you’re looking for based on category, price range, or even person on your holiday shopping list. IDK about you, but I’m eyeing all of the kitchen stuff that real adults have and use (lemon squeezer, anyone?), but that I’ve never taken the time to actually buy.

This year I’m shopping these 20 kitchen essentials under $20 that will hopefully make my life easier. Because it’s finally time that I stop squeezing my lemons out with a fork and covering my uneaten avocados in foil only to have them go bad a few hours later. Check out these life-changing and affordable buys below:

KitchenAid Lemon Squeezer

Of course I had to include this genius gadget that’s going to level-up my cocktail making skills. Also if you’ve ever used a meal kit you know a “squeeze of lemon” is part of just about every recipe, so this is truly about to be life changing.

A Compact Can Opener

Compact is the key term here. This can opener easily fits flat into any drawer.

A Mess-Free Garlic Chopper

You know you’ve really got your life together if you’ve figured out a way to never chop garlic again, yet still add it to every meal. This innovative device makes it so you can avoid the whole sticky, smelly finger mess of chopping’s past.

Amazon Smart Plug

Why manually turn your lamp on when you can speak your will into existence?

Adidas Slides

Keep these by your front door and never struggle to find your “outside shoes” ever again. Wear these waterproof sandals while gardening, running groceries, or using a communal shower.

A Ring Light

This is the ultimate hack to look better in selfies, Zoom calls, and pretty much anything you do online.

Echo Dot

Use your words to make life easier with this smart speaker that’s now a whopping 50% off.

A Meat Thermometer

You’ll never have to call your mom again and ask if the dinner you cooked is safe to eat.

Yankee Candles

Make your entire apartment smell cozier with a luxe candle that permeates the home.

A Blender Spatula

Don’t leave any delicious goodness behind! Scrape out the entire contents of your acai bowl with ease with this thin spatula.

A Salt Lamp

Breathe easier with a salt lamp that adds ambiance and good vibes at the same time

Macrame Table Runner

Add depth and dimension to your entertainment center, dining table, or any surface that needs a spruce.

3-Piece Cutting Board Set

Don’t be that person who cuts directly on the countertop. This affordable set of cutting boards can save you.

Packing Cubes

Jetset better with this five-piece travel set.

Convertible Fanny Pack Purse

The only bag you’ll ever need to pack on any trip ever again.

Lee Jeans

Tall ladies, long sizes are available, too!

A Silk Pajama Set

This sleek set is for those nights when you don’t want to throw on a t-shirt.

Booty-Shaping Leggings

Make your butt Instagram-ready while staying comfortable at the same time.

Cozy Winter Socks

There’s no explanation for socks disappearing over time, but there is an Amazon deal that’ll make replacing them less painful.

Fresh Bed Sheets

Probably the cheapest price you’ll find for bedsheets anywhere on the internet.