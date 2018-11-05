Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Are an Excuse to Restock Your Kitchen

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday isn’t just a day—it’s a lifestyle. And it’s here to consume the entirety of your November. Though Black Friday won’t officially grace us with its discount-filled presence for another three weeks, brands are already getting in the holiday spirit. Case in point: Amazon’s Black Friday deals 2018 are already here.

And the kicker? There’s free shipping. On everything. For everyone. No shopping cart minimum or Prime membership necessary. It’s only November 5, and Amazon already won Black Friday season.

Let’s be honest, Amazon probably isn’t the first place you turn when looking for clothing or designer finds. But it does kitchen supplies—affordable, high-quality kitchen supplies—better than anywhere else online. And since it’s Black Friday season, these luxe kitchen items are even more discounted than usual.

In other words, consider this your excuse to restock your kitchen with all the must-haves you’ve been adding to your wishlist all year long.

A few Amazon Black Friday deals we have our eye on this month?

7-in-1 Instant Pot, $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon

The Instant Pot is your one-stop shop for all things meal prep. Need to whip up some big-batch meal prep dishes? Check. Need to make a couple quick lunches with little to no effort? Check. Dreaming of a little decadent chili? Check.

The Instant Pot—with its slow cooker and pressure cooker settings—is a culinary dream come true. And it’s more than 30 percent off right now.

24-Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set, $15.95 $10.36 at Amazon

No bar cart—no matter how beautiful—is complete without a sleek, sleek cocktail shaker set. Make super legit cocktails—and impress your guests with your bartending skills in the process—with this incredibly affordable (and sophisticated) stainless steel set.

NuWave Brio Air Fryer, $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Air fryers offer the best of both worlds: all the flavor of your favorite fried foods with way less of the unhealthy stuff. And the best part? It’s versatile. In addition to making donuts and chicken tenders, your air fryer can also be used to cook things like apple pies. Don’t believe me? Try it out yourself.

Chef Sofi Mortar and Pestle Set, $59.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Take your cooking to the next level by crushing and grinding your own spices in this mortar and pestle (which, by the way, is about as aesthetically appealing as it is practical—and it’s really, really practical).

Pre-Season Cast Iron Cookware Set, $79.99 $59.46 at Amazon

If you don’t understand the value of owning cast iron cookware, you’ve clearly never owned cast iron cookware. Cast iron offers all the practicality of nonstick cookware, but it tends to last way longer. Plus, you’ll feel like a badass wielding it in your kitchen.

Advanced Mixology Moscow Mule Pure Copper Mugs, $44.97 $34.97 at Amazon

Moscow mule glasses are incredibly cute and incredibly functional—need I say more?

$399.95 $299.95 at Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender,$299.95 at Amazon

The Vitamix is the holy grail of blenders. And it goes way beyond smoothies. With settings for hot soup and frozen desserts, you’ll be whipping up delicious, fruit- and veggie-filled dishes in no time. Healthy and tasty? Talk about a win/win.

Oh, and did I mention it’s $100 off?