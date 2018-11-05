Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Are the One-Stop Shop for Home Decor You Didn’t Know You Needed

Scroll To See More Images

Amazon might not be the first place you think to visit on Black Friday. You may have your eyes peeled for deals at your favorite retailers—or on your favorite designer duds, instead. But Amazon’s Black Friday home deals 2018 are so incredible they’re impossible to ignore. And the fact that they’ve arrived three weeks earlier makes them all the more noticeable.

Amazon kicked off November by launching Black Friday deals on all kinds of stuff: beauty products, kitchen items—you name it. And even better? They’re offering free shipping on all of it—even for people who aren’t Prime members. Meaning you can stock up on all kinds of affordable stuff without paying a premium for shipping.

Now, sifting through all the discounts the Everything Store has to offer is a serious challenge. There are so many deals to navigate, and there’s so little time to knock it all out. (OK—there’s three weeks, but I really can’t emphasize enough just how much shopping there is to do on Amazon right now.)

Since it’s daunting to tackle all of Amazon’s wares at once, it makes sense to take the sales section by section. A great place to start? The home section.

Right now, Amazon is offering tons of Black Friday deals on genuinely cute, genuinely high-quality furniture and home decor—making it easier than ever to fill your space with super chic stuff. Need a new lamp? Coffee table? Couch? Amazon’s got you covered.

Ahead, 14 Amazon Black Friday 2018 home deals we have our eyes on. Because if there were ever a time to restock our homes, it’s now.



Rivet Old World Persian Rug, $349 $296.65 at Amazon

Amazon is basically a one-stop shop for stunning statement rugs. (Not even kidding—I scored one like this in a slightly different color palette when I first moved to New York City, and I’ve never looked back.)



Stone & Beam Ceramic Geometric Table Lamp, $69.99 $51.99 at Amazon

Because any corner of your home will look prettier with an eye-catching table lamp.



Rivet Hairpin Wood and Metal Coffee Table, $249 $157.77 at Amazon

Sleek lines, sturdy wood—can’t lose.



Rivet Avery Table Lamp, $99.99 $64.68 at Amazon

Equal parts cute and functional, this desk lamp is the must-have addition any home office needs. (Plus, it’s more than 35 percent off—need I say more?)



Rivet Aidan Tufted Velvet Sofa, $749 $599.20 at Amazon

A velvet sofa is just about the dreamiest thing imaginable. (And it’s definitely the easiest way to elevate a space.)



Stone & Beam Coastal Breeze Side Table, $249 $201.97 at Amazon

This adorable side table would look just as good in a beach house as it would in a Manhattan apartment. Cute and versatile? Sign us up.



Himalayan Glow Pink Crystal Salt Lamp, $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Because Himalayan salt is the black. (Duh.)



Stone & Beam Alaina Upholstered Dining Chair, $400 $340 at Amazon

Comfy dining room chairs make everything better.



Rivet Rustic Wood Side Table, $129 $108 at Amazon

An excellent addition to any living room, bedroom or home office.



Rivet Modern Pineapple Ceramic Lamp, $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The perfect pop of kitschy-cute for any space.



Rivet Uptown Mid-Century Velvet Sofa, $899 $674.25 at Amazon

Elevate your bedroom to next-level luxe by placing a backless (velvet!!) sofa at the foot of your bed.



AdirHome Nesting Side Tables, $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Three super sleek side tables for the price of one.



Essential Oil Diffuser, $29.99 $13.59 at Amazon

Because life is more fun when it smells good.



Rivet Edgewest Modern Sectional, $1,999 $1,499.25 at Amazon

Talk about a statement piece. (Did someone say $500 off?!)