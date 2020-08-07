Amazon’s Big Summer Sale Is The Retail Therapy Sesh We Need Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

While it doesn’t take much to get us to do a little online shopping, Amazon’s 2020 Big Summer Sale could get just about anyone off of Instagram and onto the site for some retail therapy. That’s how good these deals are right now—especially when it comes to adorable fashion essentials. While Amazon is always our go-to spot for shopping home basics and tech, their in-house fashion brands are high-key really good.

You can never have too many everyday pieces, and when they’re not only available for Amazon prices but *discounted* Amazon prices, that’s when it’s time to stock up. Amazon’s Big Summer Sale fashion section is basically a treasure trove of must-have essentials at majorly budget-friendly prices. Plus, Amazon often works with brands you already love—like Calvin Klein (!!)—so you know you’re getting lowered Amazon prices for brands and designers you’d shop anyway.

Not to mention, most of the pieces from this summer sale section are available with Prime shipping. I don’t know why, but knowing I’m going to save $10 on shipping costs is just makes shopping so much better. Plus, that extra 10 bucks goes a long way in this Amazon sale. We love to see it.

Because navigating all the deals on Amazon can sometimes be a little overwhelming—especially if you haven’t had a cup of coffee yet today—we rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the Amazon’s Big Summer Sale fashion section. Whether you’re just curious to see what exactly the site has to offer in terms of cute basics or are looking for your next clothing deal, these affordable fashion items from Amazon are ready for you to add them to your cart (and get them two days later). So shop on, babes, and prepare to be amazed at what Amazon has to offer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Daily Ritual Balloon Sleeve Top

The dusty pink color of this balloon sleeve top makes it wearable in any season. For summer, pair it with your favorite cut-off shorts, then when the temperatures drop, add a little scarf and jeans!

2. Lark & Ro V-Neck Wrap Dress

We love a good v-neck wrap dress, and this itty bitty floral pattern is such a good transitional look. Just grab your favorite pair of heels and go.

3. Meraki Comfort Pants

There’s no such thing as too much loungewear, so do yourself a favor and snag these cute olive joggers while they’re under $15 (!!!).

4. Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

A black and white polka dot jumpsuit is likely something you don’t have in your closet, but you’d be amazed at just how versatile this piece can be. Add some fun neon pieces with it this summer, and watch the compliments pour in.

5. Core 10 Racerback Workout Tank

Get your sweat—or lounge—on this season with a fun and bright green workout tank. It’s perfect for wearing while exercising, binging your new Netflix or obsession or running errands.

6. Calvin Klein Cotton Triangle Bra

Calvin Klein pieces are usually a bit of a splurge, but while Amazon’s Big Summer Sale is happening, you can get a serious deal on this cotton triangle bra.

7. Goodthreads Slit-Neck T-Shirt

The slit neck t-shirt is a fun and easy twist on your favorite v-neck, so go ahead and grab one in every color. There are several to choose from, but we happen to love this mustard hue for transitioning into fall.

8. Democracy Skimmer Jean

No wardrobe has ever had too many pairs of jeans, so go ahead and add these cute Democracy jeans to your cart. Denim is an all-season must-have, and the perfect thing to snag on sale.

9. Goodthreads Poet Shirt

For those looking for a top that’s cute and work-ready, you can’t go wrong with this pretty green blouse. Paired with jeans or trousers, you can’t lose.

10. Core 10 Ruffle Sleeve Sweatshirt

Spice up your lounge game with this ruffle sleeve sweatshirt. You’ll stay cozy AF, but look adorable on all your Zoom calls this week.