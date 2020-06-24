Amazon’s Big Style Sale Is Overflowing With Chic Summer Shoes

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not the only one dropping major coin during Amazon’s Big Style Sale, right? I mean, the deals! The clothes! And of course, the shoes! Amazon’s Big Style Sale has some amazing shoes and sandals for summer, and you best believe I’m shopping brands like Steve Madden, Aldo, Puma, Reebok, Superga and the like. If you’re not usually an Amazon Fashion shopper, the Big Style Sale is a really great time to get started. With tons of discounted items, daily deals and Prime shipping, you’ll never shop the same way again.

Maybe you’re like, wait, what’s the Big Style Sale? It’s Amazon’s first-ever global fashion savings event, with discounts on both Amazon-owned private label brands and major brands you’re used to shopping in stores. I can safely assume you haven’t done much mall strolling this summer, and with online shopping more convenient than ever, it makes perfect sense for Amazon to step up their game and bless us with a dreamy sale.

As much as I try to revive last year’s worn-in bar sandals and scuffed sneakers, I know it’s time to invest in a few new pairs of shoes, and I’ll be using this shopportunity to do so. You too? Nice! Read on for the ten pairs of shoes I’ve already got in my cart. From going-out heels to everyday sandals to workout sneakers (plus some casual sneakers, too, because that’s a whole different breed!), there’s a lot to choose from and a lot to love. Viva la Big Style Sale!

1. Yuul Yie Trophy Lace-Up Sandals Yuul Yie Trophy Lace-Up Sandals $142.50 buy it Don’t be shy about color in 2020! You could find a pair of heels similar to the Yuul Yie Trophy Lace-Up Sandals in black or nude, but why not go bold with this mint green/baby blue color combo?

10. APL Techloom Bliss Sneakers APL Techloom Bliss Sneakers $150 buy it APLs are a beloved sneaker by the fashion set, and this pair of Techloom Bliss Sneakers definitely wins for brightest color palette. Don’t be surprised if you get compliments at the gym while wearing these!

