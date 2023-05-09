7 Wildly Cute Bathing Suits From Amazon We Should Really Gatekeep—Starting at $26

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You probably use Amazon for routine purchases on items like dish soap, paper towels and mouth wash, but did you know the retailer is also a hotspot for scouting bathing suits? Yep, whether you’re on the hunt for sexy styles for your upcoming bae-cation or are seeking a fuller coverage option to avoid awkward burns, Amazon offers a variety of picks to feast your eyes on.

Best of all, these aren’t your break-the-bank kind of bathing suits, though some reviewers would argue their quality measures up to more expensive styles. You’ll pay anywhere from $26 to $36 on a majority of them, which is a steal if we’d say so. Plus, if you really take a deep dive (pun intended) into the countless pages of suits, you’ll find many of them are secretly discounted to prices below our estimations.

RELATED: Shoppers Say This One-Piece Is ‘Super Flattering’ & Offers Stellar Support For Large Busts

We know you probably haven’t started bathing suit shopping for summer yet, so consider this your opportunity to begin stocking up. Shop our fav picks from Amazon’s swimwear collection down below.

Eomenie Women’s One Piece Swimsuit

This cut-out swimsuit happens to be the number one seller of one-piece suits at Amazon—“The little peek-a-boo in the front allows me to feel like I’m wearing a bikini but have the comfort of a one piece,” wrote one reviewer.

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit

This two-piece suit has an adjustable self-tie halter neck with a clasp hook closure on the back and a padded push-up bra for optimal support.

CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Swimsuit

Obsessed with the deep v-neck and ruched design across this one-piece swimsuit . This baby blue is our fav shade, but you can also scoop colors like hot pink and black.

CUPSHE Women’s Twist Front Bikini

The number one seller in women’s bikini sets at Amazon, this CUPSHE style has been called “super cute and forgiving” by reviewers.

Mooslover One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini

Stand out amongst a sea of classic bikinis in this one-shoulder style equipped with double layer fabric that’s fully lined.

BIKINX Bathing Suit

If sexier styles are more your thing, this patterned suit from BIKINX shouldn’t be missed. It’s on sale for as low as $27 in certain designs.

BMJL Two Piece Swimsuit

Color blocked suits are always a win in my book. BRB, adding the neon orange suit into my cart.