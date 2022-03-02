Amazon Just Launched a Line of Climate Pledge Friendly Clothes & Home Goods—Here’s What That Means

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever experienced a bit of a guilty twinge as you watched the number of boxes pile up next to your door, you’re not alone. Now that so many of us are relying on delivery for all things from groceries to clothing hauls, the amount of waste that comes from packages and our shopping habits is growing. But, a lot of stores are trying to help us prevent all that excess by doing things like offering reduced packaging options or even changing the inventory they have to be a bit more environmentally friendly. Amazon is now part of that group.

The mega-retailer launched Amazon Aware today, a line of home, beauty and fashion items made from recycled, organic or bio-based materials. Everything offered under this lineup is Climate Pledge Friendly, AKA has a sustainability certification via a third-party organization. This means that places like non-profits or environmental groups have given them official carbon neutral, recycled or organic titles.

Packaging for these goodies is different, too. All the beauty offerings come in aluminum bottles or glass jars that can be refilled in order to reduce consumers’ use of plastics.

“We are committed to creating programs that contribute toward a more sustainable future,” Matt Taddy, vice president of Amazon Private Brands, said in a statement. “We are excited to introduce Amazon Aware, as it’s another step that continues in our commitment to test, learn, and innovate, while offering low-priced, everyday essentials to our customers, all with third-party certifications featured in our Climate Pledge Friendly program.”

If you check out the new Amazon Aware hub, you’ll see everything divided up into sections. If you want to shop something organic, there’s a spot for that. Same for recycled items.

Below, we’ve rounded up some beauty, clothing and home picks that you can shop and know will leave a little less of an environmental footprint. And don’t forget: at Amazon checkout you can always opt for less packaging to go one step further.

Fit and Flare Dress

Want something you can wear to work that feels like pajamas? This is the item for you. The Loose fit-and-flare dress is 100 percent organic cotton, so you know it feels like a dream.

Hydrating Face Cleanser with Avocado

Made with avocado and sandalwood oils, this gentle milky cleanser is ideal for dry skin that needs a little nourishing. The dermatologist-tested vegan formula doesn’t have any of the stuff known to cause breakouts, like fragrances, either.

100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Sheet Set

Transform your bed into a cloud of lush cotton with these organic cotton sheets . The 300 thread count alone says enough about the quality.

Turtleneck Long Sleeve Puff Top

Your new go-to worktop is here and it’s certified carbon neutral via ClimatePartner, so you’ll look good and feel good wearing it.

Hydrating Face Moisturizer

Give your skin the love it deserves using the creamy daily moisturizer infused with cocoa butter, sunflower and avocado oils along with squalene. Vegan and fragrance-free , use it anywhere to give your skin some more life and bounce.

All Purpose Cleaning Cloths

Cut back on paper towels and napkins by reaching for these multipurpose cloths instead. The carbon-neutral cleaners can soak up messes, scrub down grime or shine any appliances that need a bit of a makeover.

100% Recycled Polyester Sherpa Jacket

Recycled and refined, this sherpa jacket is everything you’d want in a transitional coat—fuzzy, neutral and flattering—shop it in sizes XXS to 7XL.