You Won’t Have to Lift Heavy Bottles From Your Fridge Ever Again Thanks to This TikTok-Viral Hack That’s Down to $10

As a shopping writer, I’m constantly on the lookout for products that make doing things easier. Liners that keep your fridge clean? Check. Stickers that scoop up all of the loose hairs from your shower drain? Check. And now, thanks to TikTok (again), I’ve found a hack that I already have in my cart.

HZMENG’s Automatic Drink Dispenser went viral on Food Network’s TikTok because it eliminates the need to lift and pour heavy drinks. You literally won’t have to take a pitcher of milk out of your fridge ever again. I know I could definitely use this little gadget because getting a glass of juice or bowl of milk for cereal from the fridge is always such a struggle.

@foodnetwork this one-handed drink dispenser is not a want, it’s a need🍹 (link to buy on amazon in our bio!) ♬ original sound – Food Network

You can see how to set it up in the TikTok video, as well as the many different containers it works with. Best of all, you can easily serve batch cocktails in a jug and then slip a dispenser into it so that your guests aren’t lifting and spilling booze everywhere.

Lucky for you (and me), a two-pack is on sale for $10 on Amazon. This is the best price it’s had in the past 30 days, so grab a couple of these bad boys and your days of heavy lifting at the fridge will be no more.

To instantly transform all of the beverage containers in your fridge into easy-to-pour drinks, remove the original bottle cap and snap the Automatic Drink Dispenser into place. Once it’s on, use the touch trigger to start pouring your refreshment. No spills, drips or left-out-overnight milk cartons thanks to this viral hack.

If your bones are weak like mine or you have kiddos who can’t lift heavy drinks, this hack will make sipping such a breeze. Hands-free and sweat-free pouring? Sign me up!

In addition to TikTokers, several Amazon shoppers vouch for the product, with one saying, “This dispenser is great. You don’t have to take the milk out of [the] refrigerator. Just put [the] cup up to [the] carton and you get your milk.”

Another one wrote, “I use this for our gallon milk jugs. I have arthritis and can’t always lift the jug to pour it. This has been a lifesaver!”

Save time and energy with HZMENG’s Automatic Drink Dispenser. It requires two AA batteries to operate (not included), so make sure you have some on hand. Act fast and take advantage of its lowest price tag in the Automatic Drink Dispenser in the past 30 days. After all, your trips to the fridge shouldn’t turn into a full-blown sweat sesh.