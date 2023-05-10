This $25 Amazon Dress Is an Affordable Alternative For the TikTok-Viral Skims Slip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Kim Kardashian launched Skims back in 2019, her comfortable, sleek, barely-there shapewear has continued to break the internet. Whenever there’s a new drop, you better be online, credit card in hand. Otherwise, you’ll be subjected to the waitlist, praying that the piece in your size and favored color will make a return soon. Last summer, I (and what seems like a million other shoppers) missed out on the opportunity to purchase the TikTok-viral Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, despite religiously stalking the brand’s website and signing up for alerts. While I was happy about Kim’s success, I was not so happy that my plans of spending the summer in a slinky, chic dress were ruined. That’s why this year, I’m forgoing the wait-and-see for a surefire alternative — AnotherChill’s Casual Lounge Slip

, available on Amazon’s Fashion hub.

Much like Skims’ offerings, AnotherChill’s slip comes in timeless neutrals like black, gray, brown, and khaki as well vibrant pinks, blues, and purples. The spaghetti-strapped style’s sizes range from XXS to XL, with shoppers saying the dress fits true to the measurement guide. This figure-hugging, polyester and spandex fabric blend dress can be styled in endless ways — from romantic dinner dates and brunches with friends to running errands and hanging around the house. I also love how seasonally versatile the piece is, despite being sleeveless. Throw on a chunky knit sweater or a lightweight cardigan and a pair of sneakers or fuzzy Ugg boots to take this look from summer to fall or winter to spring.

I’m not the only one who loves the style only $25. Over 3,600 Amazon shoppers have raved about the dress, giving it a four-and-a-half-star rating. It’s also occupying a top-ten spot on Amazon’s Best-Selling Formal Dress list, and it’s easy to see why. “[I] needed a dress for a wedding, [and I] was so skeptical buying this dress, thinking it would be thin and show all my flaws,” one shopper wrote. “[But I] put it on and WOW! Not only is the fabric so soft and lightweight, [but] it’s not that sheer and it hits in all the right places. The length and flow of the bottom is elegant and has just enough sexy to it. Love this dress.”

Another shopper says, “If you’re on the fence about getting this dress…. Just get it. Amazing quality, especially for the price. It hugs everything just right and is super versatile to style.”

Now that my urge to purchase everything from Skims has been quenched with this affordable look-alike slip dress, I’ll be on the lookout for even more alternatives (like these ones from Target!).