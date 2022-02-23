This $13 Hack Makes Cleaning Your Air Fryer a Total Breeze

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Air fryers are the most convenient kitchen appliances on the market. Unlike cooking over the stove, there aren’t any blistering splatters or oil burns involved. Every part of using an air fryer is easy… except for the cleaning part. But, it doesn’t have to be such a hassle. With this air fryer cleaning hack, you’ll say goodbye to soaking appliance parts in soapy water or picking crumbs out of crevices with a toothpick. It does all that grimy work for you.

Bestwell’s Air Fryer Disposable Paper Liners are the genius invention we wished we had been using since day one. Just like how you might use parchment paper to keep your baking sheet clean, these liners function just the same. Place them in the appliance before you drop in any produce or meats, and they’ll take away the need to scrub post-meal.

Waterproof, oil-proof and non-stick, the liners are also heat resistant for temperatures of up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit.

Get ready to fry, bake, roast, toast and so much more with your air fryer, sans all the mess. You already have to do so many dishes after cooking and eating at home, so do yourself a favor and slip one of these bad boys into your air fryer.

“These things are the bomb. Save time with no mess to clean,” wrote one shopper. “Where have these been all my air fryer life?

We’re completely sold! Especially since when your air fryer stays consistently clean, its lifespan and functionality will increase. For just $13 for a 100-pack, we’re going to stock up while they’re still on sale for 32 percent off.

RELATED: This Air Fryer ‘Cheat Sheet’ Has All The Recipe Hacks You Need to Master The Appliance & It’s On Sale

The best part of these liners is that there’s no need to fold or cut them. They’re tailor-made for your air fryer, sporting a circular shape that’s perfect for your basket. You can also use the liners in so many other ways, like in your microwave, oven and steamer. They are quite light, though, so be sure to fill them with a decent amount of food to weigh the parchment paper down.

“I was really surprised at how well these work,” wrote one reviewer who gave them a five-star rating. “It seems kinda pricey, but I get tired of cleaning my air fryer. Things still turn out crispy!”

Whether you’re cooking any old dinner, using the barbecue or hosting a feast, this cleaning hack will put an end to your stressing and scrubbing.

“These liners have made life so much simpler,” wrote one shopper. “These liners work great and help to keep the fryer basket clean. We have used them for nuggets, fries, buffalo wings, pizza bites… you name it! They hold up great and catch all the crumbs and grease. My fryer basket still looks brand new and I attribute that to these liners.”

If you thought you already use your air fryer more often than any other appliance in your home, think again. These parchment paper liners will have you cooking up an even bigger storm with your air fryer. TBH, though, we can’t complain—give us more tasty food any time, any day.