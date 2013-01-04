This Is Amazing: Wildfox Recreates “Clueless” For Its Spring 2013 Campaign

As if it would take a film aficionado to understand that iconic ’90s flick “Clueless” was the inspiration behind cool California label Wildfox Couture‘s Spring/Summer 2013 collection. The lookbook—which is a nostalgic joy to behold—stars three models figured after the movie’s classic main characters Cher (Alicia Silverstone), Dionne (Stacey Dash) and Tai (the late, great Brittany Murphy), and features gorgeous, color-saturated images shot by The Cobrasnake, Mark Hunter.

Titled “We’re the Kids in America,” the collection itself is a modern ode to the very specific brand of California haute-grunge immortalized in the 1995 movie, and it’s showcased against such familiar settings as Cher’s mansion (note the new white Jeep in the background!), the high school tennis court and, of course, Rodeo Drive.

Click through to see the “Clueless”-inspired collection. For the full campaign, head over to Wildfox now!