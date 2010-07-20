Amazing Vintage Finds! Shop Chanel, YSL And More Online At A Friendly Price

Scoring awesome vintage finds used to mean popping a Claritin before entering musty thrift shops, begging your Grandma to part with that classic fur bomber or worse hours upon hours of digging through mostly trash at your local Goodwill. While you’re still free to do the legwork on your own, the Internet has a host of hidden treasures just waiting to be taken home.
There are still deals to be had, you just need to hone your bidding trigger finger and hope someone out there selling on the world wide web has no idea who this Chanel person is. We’ve rounded up some great finds available now for the taking. Check out our slideshow and be sure to send in your Daily Mirror if you end up a vintage victor!
Original '50s Ray Bans with case? These cat eyes are insanely cool. $63 current bid with 1 day remaining on auction, eBay
Riding boots are even cooler when vintage. Size 7s are in luck. These are Buy It Now for only $64, eBay
An oversize clutch in rich cognac and made by YSL to boot. It's love at first click. Current bid $47.16 with 1 day 19 hours left, eBay
Channel your inner lady who lunches with a classic Hermes silk stunner for a fraction the price. Tie on a fringed hobo for a cool lesson in juxtaposition. $186.99 Buy It Now Option, eBay
This is so one of those fun pieces where you'll love to proclaim, "It's Vintage!" when someone inevitably inquires about its origins. $9.99 current bid with 6 days remaining on auction, eBay
Adorable tie-neck vintage Halston for $22? Um, it's taking everything in us to not steal this right now. Etsy
Get your mod on in a super adorable navy trench with white buttons. Size XS/S, $124, Etsy
This vintage paneled leather is perfect for Fall. Mix it up by pairing with demure heels as opposed to your go-to booties. $160, Nasty Gal Vintage
Kill it in vintage Chanel. These hoops are ah-mazing. $325, 1stDibs
This is dying to become our new Love Story-inspired cozy sweater. Plus it's Gucci and has the logo buttons to prove it. $350, 1stDibs
Practically mint Chanel heels for under a big ben. Chanel buckle heels size 10.5, $95, Housing Works
Mod Cloth sells new affordable pieces, but the vintage is where it's at. Act fast because the good finds get snapped up faster than you can say bargain. Vintage something fierce dress, $34.99, ModCloth.com
This cloche is the perfect way to tap into French chic this fall. Ribbon hat, $18, Peppermint Vintage
1950s silhouettes were all the rage at Louis Vuitton and Prada. Get the real thing for a fraction of the price. 1950s Parkshire vintage day dress, size M, $125, Isabella's Vintage