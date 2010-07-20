Amazing Vintage Finds! Shop Chanel, YSL And More Online At A Friendly Price

Scoring awesome vintage finds used to mean popping a Claritin before entering musty thrift shops, begging your Grandma to part with that classic fur bomber or worse hours upon hours of digging through mostly trash at your local Goodwill. While you’re still free to do the legwork on your own, the Internet has a host of hidden treasures just waiting to be taken home.

There are still deals to be had, you just need to hone your bidding trigger finger and hope someone out there selling on the world wide web has no idea who this Chanel person is. We’ve rounded up some great finds available now for the taking. Check out our slideshow and be sure to send in your Daily Mirror if you end up a vintage victor!

