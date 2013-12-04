Amazing: Uber Is Offering On-Demand Christmas Trees

Uber has done some seriously cool stunts in the past—offering helicopter service to the Hamptons, and on-demand kittens—but its latest might just take the cake, on-demand Christmas trees.

For one day only, tomorrow December 5, in conjunction with The Home Depot, you can request an UberTREE to your door in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Here’s how it works: Go onto your Uber app, and request the tree, and then let Uber do the heavy lifting for you. The tree costs $135, and will be a 7 to 8 foot netted tree, and comes with a stand and a surprise Uber gift.

Keep up with the deliveries using the hashtag #UberTree tomorrow. We can’t wait to see how this turns out.

For more information head to uber.com.