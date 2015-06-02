20 Summer Tech Gadgets You Didn’t Know You Needed

We know what you’re thinking: Summer’s all about unplugging at the beach, not tinkering with new gadgets. However, it’s come to our attention that there are some seriously cool tech toys on the market right now that can actually make the coming months more fun.
Love Instagram? Why not take it it step further this summer and pick up a Polaroid-style camera to make those memories 3D! And what would your Monday to Friday commute be with without some really awesome headphones? Oh, and you totally don’t have to be afraid to bring your camera or phone to the beach if you have a waterproof case.
To that end, we’ve rounded up 20 of the coolest summer gadgets that you most definitely didn’t know you needed.
Coolest thing ever: Snap countless pics on your phone all day, then print them out on this mini device, and give 'em to all your friends.
Fujifilm Instax Instant Smartphone Printer, $199; at Urban Outfitters
This mini Bluetooth speaker will set the mood at any summer bash with its incredible power and sound—and it can fit in your pocket.
Mini Jambox in Aqua Scales; $129.99 at Jawbone
Reduce glare and make colors more saturated with this polarizing camera lens for your phone—it's super-easy to attach and compatible with most smartphones.
Polarizer Phone Camera Lens, $20; at Urban Outfitters
Plastic cups for iced coffee? Meh. Tote your beverages around this summer with this stylish rose gold Vacuum Jug, the 1976 creation of renowned Danish designer Erik Magnussen. Features a screw cap for take out, double wall system to keep beverages hot or cold, and patented magnetized rocker stopper, so it opens when in the pour position and automatically closes when upright.
Stelton Vacuum Jug, $150; at Nasty Gal
Moschino's beer can iPhone case? Apropos for any summer barbecue.
Beer Can iPhone 5 & 5s Case, $51; at Nordstrom
These headphones—by perennial fashion favorite Frends—look as good as they sound. Frends Layla Oil Slick Headphones, $155; at Nasty Gal
An instant wine chiller, also known as the best invention ever.
Instant Wine Chiller, $39.95; at Uncommon Goods
Between sandy beach days, barbecues, and sticky weather, your iPhone is probably pretty gross. Nix those germs with this cool sanitizing case.
Phonesoap Smartphone Sanitizer, $59.95; at Uncommon Goods
This photo-perfecting tool is way more discrete than the dreaded selfie stick.
Selfie Snap in Pink, $19.95; at Kitson
Perfect for singing, voice recording, or karaoke, this mic easily pairs with apps on your smartphone or tablet. You can also import your songs, apply effects, and share on social media.
iRig Voice Microphone, $39.99; at Kitson
Keep this handy little device on you at all times, so you and a pal can listen to the same music.
Headphone Splitter, $12.95; at H&M
This iPhone case can be submerged in up to 6.6 feet of water for an hour, so pool selfies aren't out of the question. It also guards against dust, dirt, damage, and extreme temperatures.
LifeBox iPhone 6 Rugged Protection Case, $39.99; at Amazon
Sometimes stopping at Starbucks to give your phone a charge isn't the most realistic option, which is why we're all about this little bag that keeps your phone juiced up while you're out.
Gold Mighty Purse; $129.95 at Handbag Butler
This speaker-in-a-jar is completely self-contained, so you can bring it on-the-go for impromptu dance parties.
Mason Jar Speaker and Amplifier, $65; at Uncommon Goods
Nothing's worse than having to worry about your annoying headphones not staying put, so— if you love the sound of your Apple earbuds but can't seem to get them to stay put—a pair of Sprng Clips might do the trick. By simply snapping on a pair of these guys, you can create a custom headphone fit and focus on your music. Pink Sprng Clip Set; $10 at sprngclip
This mobile power station gives off enough charging power to charge up an iPhone 6 up to six times! Plus, the dual charging feature also allows more than one device to juice up simultaneously.
(Where to Buy: GearPower Mobile Power Station; $59.95-99.95 at go.iogear.com)
For TV binge-watchers who are traveling, Slingbox helps you experience your home TV, live or recorded on your tablet, phone or laptop from anywhere that has a Wi-Fi signal.
Slingbox 500; $299.99 at slingbox
With this handy little device, you and your friends can share movies, music, photos, and documents on the go and use Wi-Fi to share all stored media with up to 7 smartphones, tablets and laptops! As if that wasn't enough, you can also charge nearly any smartphone or tablet with the MediaShair Hub.
MediaShair 2 Wireless Media Hub and Power Station; $99.95 at iogear.com
This handy fitness tracker—that doubles as an accessory!—will clue you into things about your daily fitness habits, such as steps taken, calories burned and even tracks your sleeping pattersn. You can also manually enter in any activities you've done throughout the day or add in meals.
Up24 by Jawbone; $129.99 at jawbone