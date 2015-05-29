The Cool Bride’s Guide to Short Wedding Dresses

Close your eyes and picture a typical bride. You’re probably envisioning a huge white dress and an elaborate bouquet, right? Now close your eyes and picture a modern bride. The image might look a little different, but probably not as clearly-defined. That’s because when it comes to what’s standard for women tying the knot today, the rule is that there are no rules. Pants, colored gowns, even short wedding dresses are all fair game—and designers are absolutely recognizing that.

The fact is, opting for a short wedding dress isn’t as daring as you think—style icons like Audrey Hepburn and Yoko Ono both got married in mini white numbers (and the photos still look achingly modern today), while tea-length wedding dresses were standard throughout the 1950s.

Today’s top wedding designers—including Vera Wang, Marchesa, Amsale, and Carolina Herrera—are constantly sending short dresses down the runways at Bridal Fashion Week, and they look every bit as festive, appropriate and, well, special as their floor-length counterparts. (Plus—let’s be real—a short hemline allows you to show off those killer wedding heels that nobody would see under a gown.)

If you’re considering a short or midi wedding dress—which work for all seasons, but are especially chic if your wedding is planned during the warmer months—check out the above gallery of styles from the runway. We promise: There’s enough inspo here to convince even the most traditional bride that less can be more when it comes a wedding dress.