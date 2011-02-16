Amazing Headwear Spotted At Lincoln Center

My favorite part of New York Fall/Winter Fashion Week has to be all the cold-weather Street Style. Sure, Spring/Summer always gets the credit with having the best street style looks, but as a hat girl, I can’t get enough of all the amazing headwear you get to see during the colder months. It turn out that the Kim Crawford Wine Bar, apart from being one of my favorite places to chill out in between shows, is also a great place for spotting street style. Click through for some of the best headwear from the sixth day of fashion week.