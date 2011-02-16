Amazing Baby Releases New Music Video

Amazing Baby released a new version of their music video for their single, “Headdress” off their album, “Rewild” out now.

If you sit next to the office prude, be careful with this borderline NSFW video. This video features the band wandering the forest with Cirque-du-Soleil extras covered in body paint. How awkward do you suppose it was for that girl to climb a tree naked, by the way? Amazing Baby then wanders into a creepy house and into the middle of what I’m assuming is an American Apparel photo shoot. (There’s a girl in a unitard writhing on an uncovered mattress in overexposed lighting.)

I like the llama. I wonder if this llama is the same one from The Dirty Projectors’ music video for, “Stillness is the Move.” If it is, this llama is capable of playing a diverse range of roles.

Amazing Baby – Headdress – Uncensored from Shangri-La Music on Vimeo.