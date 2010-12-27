Amar’e Stoudemire’s Clothing Line: New Details!

Photos: Jerrit Clark, Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images

This holiday season has provided us with some interesting news on the celebrity clothing line front: Hilary Swank announced last week that she will develop an athletic T-shirt line and is working with DMA Designers Management Agency, the same company that arranged the impending collaboration between Amar’e Stoudemire and Rachel Roy for the designer’s diffusion line.

The Knicks player’s range for RACHEL Rachel Roy is set to launch next fall, and Marc Beckman, president of Designers Management Agency, has released new details about the very curious collaboration. Contrary to early speculation, the collection will produce men’s clothing first, not women’s. “Our goal is to build on his style and swagger in an authentic and believable way,” Beckman told Page Six. “The early product range shall consist of men’s fragrance, made-to-measure tailored suits, and sportswear.”

But rest assured: The pair will release womenswear later, in case you prefer to show your “swagger” with flouncy, feminine dresses. When we heard that Jessica Stam would create a few pieces for Rachel Roy‘s diffusion line earlier this year, we jumped for joy, but this collaboration with the basketball star is just leaving us baffled. Would you wear girly gear designed by a New York Knickerbocker?