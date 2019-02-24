Amandla Stenberg’s 2019 Oscars Look Is Straight Out of the 1920s

If anyone is killing it in young Hollywood, it’s Amandla Stenberg. The actress has made us laugh (on Drunk History), cry (as Rue in The Hunger Games), fall in love (in Everything Everything) and believe anything is possible (in The Darkest Minds). And now, Amandla Stenberg’s 2019 Oscars look is making us swoon—seriously. The star has worn some amazing outfits—most recently a killer suit at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon—and this was no exception. Stenberg sported a silver fringe gown on the Oscars red carpet.

The 20-year-old actress proved she could hang with the big boys at the 2019 Academy Awards where she wore an incredible nude and silver fringe-covered dress. We didn’t think Stenberg could get any cooler, but she definitely just did. The ’20s-inspired Miu Miu gown featured the prettiest fringe details from top to bottom. Due to the nude full-length slip, the dress looks like Stenberg is only wearing gorgeous fringe, and I’m very into it. She could totally show up to one of Gatsby’s parties from the 1920s and fit right in.

Amandla Stenberg has been letting her afro fly free recently, but tonight was a different story. The actress wore her hair pulled back in a low bun, with detail on the top that totally gives her hair snake vibes. The entire look is very Medusa meets The Roaring ’20s. Stenberg kept her jewelry simple, with a pretty gold necklace and silver teardrop earrings. We love a girl who isn’t afraid to mix gold and silver.

While Stenberg worked on three amazing films in 2018, none were nominated for any Oscars. The young Hollywood star was invited to present at the Academy Awards, and it makes sense why. She’s been killing it in the movie-making game—even if she hasn’t yet snagged a nomination. After all, Amandla Stenberg is only 20; she has plenty of time to make it up on that Oscars stage to accept an award. (And we totally believe she will.