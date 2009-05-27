Name: Amanda

Agency: Muse

Hometown: Waterdown, ON Canada

New York City Neighborhood: “New York City Neighborhood”? Um… Jersey…? Haha!

Most Incredible Model Moment: Seeing beautiful corners of the world. Bali was amazing– taking a boat to a location shoot with whales along the side of the boat. Making treasured friends is another serious job perk.

Favorite Model or Designer Icon: Catherine McNeil, Natalie Portman, Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs

Describe your uniform: I dress kind of masculine. A strong woman can look truly beautiful and confident in skinny leg jeans, a black blazer and a slouchy t-shirt.