Amanda Seyfried Looks Like a Chihuly Masterpiece In This Lemon Drop Gown

Another day, another star-studded red carpet event. If you’ve ever read anything I’ve ever written, you’ll know how much I love seeing celebrities on the red carpet, and this Thursday night premiere was no exception. At the world premiere of The Art of Racing In the Rain, Amanda Seyfried wore the most gorgeous gown, and I am positively swooning.

Seyfried posed for photographers in an absolutely beautiful Oscar de la Renta gown and Stuart Weitzman heels. I mean, it looked like actress was straight-up dressed in a Chihuly masterpiece. (In case you don’t know what that means, I suggest looking it up. Your eyes will thank you for all the art.) Glass blown to perfection, this lemon drop number fit the actress like a damn glove. This isn’t just a dress; it’s a work of art, baby. I’d like to personally thank Oscar de la Renta for designing such a jaw-dropping gown. (But seriously, how do I get my jaw off the floor?! Please help.)

Not only was Amanda Seyfried dressed to perfection at this film premiere, but she also posed with the dogs who share a starring role in the film. As if this red carpet situation couldn’t get any better, there are two gorgeous dogs walking around, strutting it for the camera. Happy Friday to us all, TBH. Plus, Milo Ventimiglia on Seyfried’s arm doesn’t hurt, either. What a pair of stunners.

Although I’ve seen the trailer for The Art of Racing In the Rain way too many times (Why they show it before every single movie—no matter the genre—is beyond me.), I still appreciate this gorgeous cast, and look forward to actually seeing more than a three minute snippet of the plot. The Art of Racing In the Rain premieres August 9, so until then, enjoy Amanda Seyfried looking fine AF.