Cliché, But Amanda Seyfried’s Plunging Oscars Gown Is Red Hot

Scroll To See More Images

After being postponed from February to April, the 93rd annual Academy Awards are finally here—and by the looks of the red carpet, celebs were ready to finally celebrate. I definitely have a few faves in mind for my hands-down Best Dressed list and, to absolutely no one’s surprise, Amanda Seyfried’s Oscars look is a top contender for the number one spot.

Before I get into Seyfried’s look, let’s discuss the award show itself. After watching many an awkward, half-virtual ceremony this year, I was honestly dreading streaming the Oscars. Then, I heard that producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins were working to give the show an entirely new feel and I started to get excited again. They made nominee attendance mandatory (yep, absolutely NO Zooming in!) and created a super-safe, intimate environment that felt a lot like pre-pandemic days, only on a slightly smaller, mega-A-list scale.

Since stars have had fewer red carpets to hit this season, it’s no surprise that they’ve been bringing their A-game to each and every event; cue Seyfried’s look of the night. The actress stepped out in the most incredible red Armani gown (Red on the red carpet? Risky, but she nailed it!) accented by Forevermark jewelry. That plunging neckline? Absolutely breathtaking! Her hair was styled up in a gorgeous low bun with some sideswept waves for added drama and her glam by makeup artist Genevieve Herr featured a dark lip from Lancôme.

It was, to put it plainly, a moment.

Stunning, am I right? Seyfried’s attendance celebrates her nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mank, a biographical drama about Herman J. Mankiewicz and the development of the Citizen Kane screenplay back in the early ’40s. Seyfried plays Marion Davies, the female lead who claims she’ll stop at nothing to stop Citizen Kane from being made.

The film also received nominations in the following nine categories: Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. With 10 total Oscars nominations, Mank was definitely a smash hit.

And so was Seyfried’s look! TBH, I’m not surprised she went all out for the ceremony. Her 2021 ‘fits have been few, but fierce! Who could forget her gown for the Golden Globes, a punchy coral Oscar De La Renta number with a neckline of blossoming florals that dipped low in the back. She was giving me Mother Earth in allll the right ways!

Still, I can’t help but compare tonight’s look up against what I’d argue is Seyfried’s best Oscars gown of all time. In 2010, her silver Armani Privé gown absolutely took my breath away. I absolutely loved the massive silhouette contrasted by her slicked-back updo. My only complaint was the styling with those fugly cuff bracelets. Just saying!

But I digress! Tonight is all about Seyfried’s red-hot 2021 look, and I couldn’t love it more. Here’s hoping she keeps on delivering the red carpet slays when award season (hopefully) returns to normal next year in 2022.