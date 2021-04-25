Amanda Seyfried’s Net Worth Means She’s a Hollywood Icon Just Like Her ‘Mank’ Character

With her Oscar nomination for Mank, fans want to know about Amanda Seyfried‘s net worth and how much she’s made over her 15 years in Hollywood.

Seyfried, who has starred in movies such as Les Misérables, Mean Girls, Mamma Mia and Dear John, earned her first Oscar nomination for Mank in 2020. The movie, which is directed by David Fincher, is based on a screenplay written by Fincher’s late father, Jack Fincher, is about the story behind 1940’s Citizen Kane and the screenwriter-director relationship between Herman Mankiewicz (a.k.a. Mank) and Orson Welles. In the movie, Seyfried stars as Marion Davies, an actress who is believed to have inspired the character of Susan Alexander Kane in Citizen Kane.

“The relationship that Marion had with Hearst was very real. She had a genuine love for him. It’s hard for anybody to believe that that could be true because she was much younger and she was his mistress for years and years,” Seyfried told USA Today of her character in December 2020. “There was such a sweetness and such a good bond between them that never broke.”

In the interview, she also opened up about how she saw her career reflected in Marion’s. “Listen, there’s always a game somehow. People will always push you to do things, for whatever reasons, like the benefits of doing a superhero movie,” she said. “I mean, any agent wants their client to do a superhero movie, just for every reason: international success, box-office success, financial success. It’s good for everybody, but it’s not for everybody. You can carve a career out for yourself without doing those big tentpole movies. You do have to push back to make it very clear what you’re willing to do and what you’re not, or else you’ll just be forced into these genres that you don’t want to do or these roles that you’re not comfortable with. You just have to know what you want.”

Ahead is what we know about Amanda Seyfried’s net worth and what she made for movies like Mamma Mia.

What was Amanda Seyfried’s Mamma Mia salary?

Seyfried starred in the film version of Mamma Mia in 2008, as well as its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in 2018. Her salary for Mamma Mia isn’t known, but in a 2015 interview with The Sunday Times, Seyfried revealed that she only made 10 percent of what her male co-star, Dominic Cooper, was paid for the film.

“A few years ago, on one of my big-budget films, I found I was being paid 10 percent of what my male co-star was getting, and we were pretty even in status,” she said. “I think people think that just because I’m easy-going and game to do things I’ll just take as little as they offer … It’s not about how much you get, it’s about how fair it is.” She went on to add that female actors in particular “have to decide if you’re willing to walk away from something”.

What is Amanda Seyfried’s net worth?

The question everyone wants to know: What is Amanda Seyfried’s net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Seyfried is worth a massive $12 million, which includes the income she made from films like Mank, Mamma Mia, Mean Girls and Dear John, as well as partnerships with brands like Lancôme and Givenchy.