Amanda Seyfried Mixes It Up in Miu Miu at the ‘Mother and Child’ Premiere

Amanda Seyfried at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood on April 19. Photo: famepictures

Amanda Seyfried knows how to mix it up. The Big Love star wore an aubergine in the front, gray trompe l’oeil design in the back mini from Bodyamr’s fall 2010 collection with on-trend zipper detail to the Mother and Child premiere in Hollywood last night. The kicker? She wore it backwards.

While also getting in on Spring’s braid trend, the actress kept the look a bit more Fall with opaque tights and accessorized with black peep-toe heels and clutch, both by Miu Miu.

Is Amanda more cool or confused? Let us know what you think in the comments!