Amanda Seyfried Is a Mom of 2—Here’s What to Know About Her Kids With Thomas Sadoski

She may be an A-list actress, but there isn’t a lot known about Amanda Seyfried‘s kids. Seyfried, who’s starred in movies like Mean Girls, Dear John and Mank, shares two children with her husband, Thomas Sadoski.

Seyfried and Sadoski married in March 2017 after more than a year of dating. They met on the set of their 2015 off-Broadway play The Way We Get Back. The two also starred in the 2016 film The Last Word. News broke of their relationship in March 2016. Their relationship came a year after Seyfried and Sadoski split from their exes. Seyfried split from Justin Long in the fall of 2015, while Sadoski separated from his wife, Kimberly Hope, in October 2015 after eight years of marriage.

In an interview with Porter Edit in 2018, Seyfried opened up about what it was like to meet Sadoski while they were both in other relationships. “We were both in bad relationships…[Thomas] never flirted, never disrespected his wife. That was another reason why I thought, later on, that I could marry him,” she said at the time.

When the two did start dating after their breakups, Seyfried described their connection as “freeing.” “It was amazing. It felt healthy and freeing and clean. We can tell the story without any guilt,” she said.

Ahead is what to know about Amanda Seyfried’s kids with Thomas Sadoski.

Nina Seyfried Sadoski

Seyfried welcomed her first child with Sadoski, a daughter named Nina, in March 2017. Seyfried was nine months pregnant with Nina at the time she married Sadoski in March 2017. “We got married in Topanga, March last year. Just the two of us,” Seyfried told Porter Edit in 2018. The two didn’t have a wedding reception and instead had brunch at a local restaurant Cheebo in Los Angeles about 25 miles away from the ceremony. “And afterwards, I was like, ‘Can we just go to Cheebo?’ It was awesome,” she said.

In the interview, Seyfried also talked about what it was like to give birth so soon after her wedding. “I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he’s not legally my husband?” she said. As for more kids, Seyfried told the magazine, “I definitely want more babies. Maybe three? Or four? Or five?”

Seyfried told People in 2019 that she and Sadoski didn’t plan to have a child at that time, but it it just “happened” for them. “I just happened to get pregnant,” she said. “If it happens to you, you just make it work.”

Thomas Seyfried Sadoski

Seyfried and Sadoski welcomed their second child, a son named Thomas, in September 2020. They confirmed the news in an Instagram post with INARA and War Child USA. “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” the couple said in a statement. “With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

In her 2019 interview with People, Seyfried talked about how she wasn’t sure if she wanted a second child at that time. “I want to get pregnant again, but I’m not ready just yet to have a second,” she said. “I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby. But it’s so hard to plan.”

Seyfried also told Mother’s Table in August 2020 about what it was like to live with her mother and he family under the same roof. “My mom lives with us — she’s our nanny. My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am,” she said. “When my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs. And if we’re still sleeping it’s great, ’cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early.”

She continued, “These days, it’s been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals]. And you know what? Our family’s still together. I definitely think my marriage is even stronger.”