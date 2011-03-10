Amanda Seyfried In Prada Times Two: April Cover Clash

Remember when we told you that the Prada Spring 2011 collection was on the path to magazine cover domination this season? Well, we’ve got two more to add to our list. After a string of international Vogues, and recent appearances on Elle Sweden and Marie Claire Spain, Miuccia’s quirky, colorful collection covers the April issues of Elle US and Marie Claire UK. Here’s the kickerboth looks are modeled by actress Amanda Seyfried, who is busy promoting her movie, Red Riding Hood.

Her body looks equally beautiful in each shotalbeit a bit curvier on the Elle coverand she’s holding almost exactly the same pose in both, so it all comes down to which Prada dress you prefer. As obsessed as I am which Miuccia’s monkey prints, I love the bright pink and orange combo with the starlet’s hair and skin, so I am going call this one for Elle.

Which Amanda Seyfried cover do you like best?

Photos: Alexei Hay for Elle; Matthias Vriens-McGrath for Marie Claire