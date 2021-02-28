Amanda Seyfried Met Her Husband While They Were in ‘Bad Relationships’—Here’s What to Know About Him

As one of the most private celebrities in Hollywood, fans don’t know much about Amanda Seyfried’s husband, Thomas Sadoski, but interest around their relationship is sure there, especially after Seyfried earned awards buzz for her performance in David Fincher’s 2020 movie Mank.

Seyfried and Sadoski married in March 2017 after more than a year of dating. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Nina, in March 2017. The two had their second child, a son named Thomas, in 2020. In an interview with Elle, three years before she started dating Sadoski, Seyfried opened up about her past relationships, and how they were all due to physical attraction.

“Everybody I’ve dated I’ve been sexually attracted to immediately. Sparks don’t grow—your vagina doesn’t become more inclined to wanting someone just because you’re around them,” she said. Before her relationship with Sadoski, Seyfried dated her Mamma Mia co-star Dominic Cooper. The two were together for three years before their breakup in 2010. Seyfried was also linked to Justin Long from 2013 to 2015.

“We love each other…He’ll always be in my life regardless of what his girlfriends or future wife think,” Seyfried said of Cooper. “I’m never going to be with a guy that can’t deal with my friendship with him.”

That’s a short recap of Seyfried’s dating history. But what about Amanda Seyfried’s husband, Thomas Sadoski? Read on to find out who he is and how they met.

How did Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski meet?

Seyfried and Sadoski met on the set of their 2015 off-Broadway play The Way We Get Back. They also starred in the 2016 film The Last Word. News broke of their relationship in March 2016. Their relationship came a year after Seyfried and Sadoski split from their exes. Seyfried split from Justin Long in the fall of 2015, while Sadoski separated from his wife, Kimberly Hope, in October 2015 after eight years of marriage.

In an interview with Porter Edit in 2018, Seyfried opened up about what it was like to meet Sadoski while they were both in other relationships. “We were both in bad relationships…[Thomas] never flirted, never disrespected his wife. That was another reason why I thought, later on, that I could marry him,” she said at the time.

When the two did start dating after their breakups, Seyfried described their connection as “freeing.” “It was amazing. It felt healthy and freeing and clean. We can tell the story without any guilt,” she said.

What is Thomas Sadoski’s job?

Like Seyfried, Sadoski is also an actor. He played Matt short in CBS’ Life in Pieces, which was cancelled in 2019 after four seasons. He also starred on The Newsroom as Don Keefer for three seasons. He’s also acted in movies like Wild and the John Wick series. One of Sadoski’s more recent projects was in the TV show Tommy, which aired from February to May 2020. Though he’s acted in several TV shows and movies, Sadoski may be better for his stage work. (He did meet Seyfried in an off-Broadway play.) In 2009, Sadoski was nominated for a Tony for his role in the play Reasons to Be Pretty. He also originated the role of Warren in the play This Is Our Youth.