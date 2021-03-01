Amanda Seyfried’s Golden Globes Gown Takes Florals To A Whole New Level

I wasn’t sure whether or not Amanda Seyfried would make an IRL appearance at this year’s Golden Globes, but our girl showed up and showed out—in fact, she’s serving full-on springtime Mother Nature realness! The lack of IRL award shows over the past 12 months have really made me miss seeing my faves on the red carpet, so it’s nice to see her all dolled up and looking beaut!

There was no real red carpet this year thanks to pandemic precautions limiting the number of attendees, but Amanda Seyfried’s Golden Globes look still slayed. Only the hosts, presenters and a few nominees made real-life appearances while others tuned in from their homes, so those who did attend were sure to do the most to give us fashion-lovers something to talk about. Cue Seyfried in ODLR! In a video with E!, she spilled the tea on her look—or rather, raved about how much she loved it.

“I am wearing a beautiful Oscar De La Renta gown. The reason I love this so much is because of the flowers,” Seyfried told E! in the video. “It’s very floral, it’s very sunny and springy and it makes me very happy to wear it, and I feel really glamorous and it’s beautiful.” What she said! It really is the perfect springy gown and the peachy-pink hue looks incredible on her.

Of course, the show-stopping neckline is the very best part, with fabric flowers starting at the sleeves and trailing all around the back of the dress. The rest of the silhouette is fairly straight and simple, with just a sliiiiight train for a little extra drama. Seyfried paired the dress with drop earrings, a necklace and a bracelet by Jaeger-LeCoultre. As for glam, she wore side-parted Old Hollywood-inspired waves (an awards show fave hairstyle for many, as we all know), smoky eyes and a strong contour.

Seyfried may not be as public as celebs who post anything and everything on social media 24/7, but she’s still one of my faves to see on a red carpet. Girl knows how to serve a look, too—remember that gorg yellow gown from her The Art Of Racing In The Rain premiere?! Don’t sleep on Seyfried’s style, y’all! She’s been on the scene for so long and she’s still one to nail it every time.

As I type this, it’s rainy in New York City, so I’m grateful to Seyfried for bringing me some cheery, springtime vibes! Tonight, I’ve got my fingers crossed she takes home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Mank, but win or lose, she still wins a spot on my Best Dressed list thanks to this peachy Oscar De La Renta dream of a dress. Shout out to the stars serving looks to make up for the lack of real red carpet; those of us watching from home really appreciate it. Here’s hoping next time we can see them all slay on the carpet in person.