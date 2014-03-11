Has Anyone Ever Noticed That Amanda Seyfried and Model Gemma Ward Look Exactly Alike?

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re pretty obsessed with celebrity lookalikes. The latest duo we’ve set our sights on: Actress Amanda Seyfried and Australian model-turned-actress Gemma Ward. As we were scrolling through photos of Gemma (spurred by the question: What is Gemma even doing these days?), the similarities seemed uncanny to us.
Another eerie similarity: Amanda, 28, was born on December 3, while Gemma, 26, was born on November 3. So many of their features are identical: long blonde hair, big hazel-green doe eyes, dimples. Even their mouths have similar shape, to the point where we have to ask the question: are these two ladies secretly related? A quick Google search suggests that, in fact, they were born to entirely different families, but we still have our doubts.
