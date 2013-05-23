Amanda Seyfried, Carine Roitfeld Appear in Givenchy’s Fall Campaign

For Givenchy’s Fall 2013 campaign, the brand’s creative director Riccardo Tisci enlisted his good friend and editrix Carine Roitfeld to style the shoot which was photographed by famed duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Roitfeld also appears in front of the lens alongside daughter Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, who took time off from blogging about what it’s like being an impossibly chic new mom to pose with her 58-year-old mother.

Considering this is a Givenchy campaign—and Tisci is known for cavorting with celebrities like Ciara, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—it’s no surprise that he also featured fashionable heavy-hitters like Amanda Seyfried (the face of the brand’s fragrance Very Irresistible), Spanish actor Quim Gutiérrez, and models Mariano Ontañon and Dalianah Arekion.

From what we’ve seen of the campaign so far (the above image was released this morning, and Tisci posted a few sneak peeks on Instagram, below), we like what we see—but we can’t help but noting that the minimalist black and white style and use of celebrities directly mirrors Hedi Slimane‘s work on recent Saint Laurent campaigns. Obviously, Slimane didn’t popularize the practice of using slightly grungy-looking stars to sell clothes, but they look awfully similar to us.

The full campaign will be released in mid-July, timed with the brand’s soon-to-be-open boutique on the swanky Avenue Montaigne in Paris.

What do you think of the campaign?

