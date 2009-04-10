Amanda Seyfried: Bookish Bombshell

Amanda Seyfried looks like an ethereal (naughty) angel plucked down from the heavens and into your grandfather’s library in today’s WWD. Her ultra-femme look (glowy porcelain skin, blonde waves, peacock goddess gown) and come hither gaze make us want to read lots of leather-bound books. Here, Miss Seyfried gives Cecilia Tallis a run for her money in the hot-chick-in-library category (if I’ve lost you, add Atonement to your Netflix que ASAP). Her Big Love family certainly would not approve of this photo shoot.