Amanda Pearl Presentation

Amanda Pearl’s Fall 2009 collection follows designer, Amanda Brotman’s, travels from Las Pozas, Mexico to a Kenyan safari. Las Pozas was built by Edward James in the 1940’s. The surrealist garden in the mountains of Mexico inspired Brotman’s latest collection, which includes fabric leaf accents on handles and in her jewelry line as well as a vine-like hand painted clutch. The safari note comes through in more exotic fabrics, a leopard print, and beaded handles on small evening bags.

The surrealist feel from both angles comes through subtly and makes for a bright, special, and very wearable collection.