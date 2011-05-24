Amanda Holt’s Dream Startup

Partnering with Starbucks, we set out to find Future Tastemakers who have an inspiring and positive impact on the world. When we found out about Shatterbox, we had to contact its founder, Amanda Holt.

Holt believes strongly in a long forgotten idea: a person’s job shouldn’t just feed their walletit should feed their heart and their brain.

At the core of Amanda’s social network is the notion of creative careers. “Young people don’t take no for an answer,” she says. “If there’s not a career out there already, they’re going to define one.”

Shatterbox was built to give people an opportunity to display their strengths, interests and passionsnot just minute-to-minute status updates. The effect is remarkable.

