Amanda Holt on Building Community Organically

Amanda Holt was on her way to forming Shatterbox well before she realized it. Disgruntled with her current job and quality of life, she sought out people with inspirational careers and took them to lunch to learn more. And lucky for us it dawned on her that other people just might want to be a part of the conversation. Et voila — shatterbox was born.

For more information on our relationship with Starbucks: cmp.ly/3.