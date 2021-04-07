Amanda Gorman’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Is The Best Thing To Happen In 2021

You know when you see something on the Internet and it makes you squeal with excitement before you can say any actual words? That’s exactly how I feel about Amanda Gorman’s Vogue cover for May 2021. The National Youth Poet Laureate turned fashionista can now add cover star to her ever-growing resume and I’m beyond happy to see her thriving this year. Gorman is high-key the only celeb I’m rooting for in 2021.

And she needs all the support she can get, because Amanda Gorman has had a pretty busy year so far. She hit the ground running when she spoke at the Presidential Inauguration back in January and was the first-ever person to read a poem before the Super Bowl just a few weeks later. Oh—and she put out a new book of poems (including the one from her now-iconic inauguration moment) right at the end of March.

I get winded just thinking about her schedule, if I’m being totally honest. However, it looks like she’s not slowing down any time soon: Gorman is on the newest cover of Vogue wearing one of the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen (and, gasp, no heaqdband). The headline reads “Fashion, We Missed You,” and I couldn’t agree more.

On the main cover, Gorman stuns in a vibrant printed blanket styled as a dress and cinched with a belt, both by Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton. The look was designed with Abloh’s own African heritage in mind, so it’s truly special, to say the least. In a secondary version of the cover, she dons a romantic white lace gown and a coordinating white headband, both from Dior. She wears the same strappy black sandals by Tory Burch with both looks.

To celebrate the new issue, the magazine posted the cutest video of Gorman seeing her cover for the first time—with her mom standing by on Zoom, of course!—and it’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. I mean. her mother literally cried out, “That’s my daughter!” as Gorman showed her the issue for the first time. Seriously, cue the tears!

The jaw-dropping looks don’t stop at the cover, though. The entire shoot, photographed by the iconic Annie Leibowitz and styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, features a slew of gowns that remind me just how breathtaking fashion can truly be. I’m talking about a dreamy pastel pink frock covered in tulle from Alexander McQueen, a structural white off-the-shoulder number by Y/Project and a flowing two-toned wrap dress by Studio189 paired with accessories by Black-owned Brother Vellies.

“It took so much labor, not only on behalf of me, but also of my family and of my village, to get here,” the 23-year-old poet told the magazine while reflecting on her whirlwind rise to fame over the past few months. “I’ve learned that it’s okay to be afraid. And what’s more, it’s okay to seek greatness. That does not make me a black hole seeking attention. It makes me a supernova.” Which makes total sense, considering how bright she shines!

After a year like 2020, it’s so refreshing to have something as fun as a magazine cover to be genuinely excited about. In fact, this issue may just go down as one of my favorites Vogue covers ever.