Shop The Exact Tory Burch Sandals From Amanda Gorman’s ‘Vogue’ Cover

To be totally honest, I’ve done almost nothing today other than gush about Amanda Gorman’s Vogue cover and debate starting a petition to get her on the cover every single month. I need a fully-dedicated Gorman mag, a la Oprah’s O Magazine! That said, I’ll take what I can get for now—and I’ll definitely be shopping the only affordable part of Ms. Gorman’s breathtaking cover look for myself.

For her very first Vogue cover (and the first-ever time a poet has been a Vogue cover star) Gorman wore a breathtaking blanket designed by Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh. The pattern was inspired by Abloh’s African heritage, cinched by a massive gold belt courtesy of stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Barely visible on the cover but present nevertheless are a pair of Tory Burch Capri Sandals in Perfect Black.

The entire Vogue spread features a myriad of beautiful ensembles, which is why I’m even more impressed that these sandals appear not once, but three times in multiple different looks. Talk about a beloved shoe! In addition to wearing them with her Louis Vuitton cover look, Gorman rocked the sandals yet again with a glistening gold halter gown by Aliétte as well as an intricate embroidered silver dress by Dior Haute Couture.

Accessories are usually swapped out for each and every look, so it’s safe to assume either Gorman or Karefa-Johnson (or both) is a big fan of this particular sandal. And truthfully, I can see why. They’ve got it all: a comfortable flat sole, a trendy tie-up silhouette and just enough gold detailing to glam up an otherwise understated staple.

Obviously, I want the black to copy Amanda, but the Capri sandals just so happen to come in three shades—including Gorman’s very favorite color, sunny yellow. They’re definitely a luxury buy at just under $300, but far more affordable than, say, a custom Louis Vuitton banket or a Dior Haute Couture gown, so I feel like I can justify the splurge.

To copy Gorman’s cover look, read on to shop the Capri sandal in all three glorious colorways. Then, wear them to the newsstand to pick up the newest copy of Vogue.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.



Capri Flat Lace-Up Sandal in Perfect Black

For her cover look, Gorman went with Perfect Black—so of course, I’ll be buying them, too.

Capri Flat Lace-Up Sandal in Goldenrod

I associate the color yellow with Gorman, so I feel like she’d give the Goldenrod colorway of this sandal her stylish seal of approval.

Capri Flat Lace-Up Sandal in New Ivory

If you’re looking for that perfect white summer sandal, the New Ivory colorway is definitely for you.