Amanda Gorman Is Literal Sunshine On The Cover Of TIME Magazine

Amanda Gorman has given us yet another reason to love her—and her incredible sense of style. After making headlines as the breakout fashion star of the presidential inauguration last month, her yellow dress on the cover of TIME Magazine is going equally viral. And for good reason, too! This look is the burst of joy I needed to get through this week.

The national youth poet laureate sat down with none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama as a part of TIME’s latest issue, done in collaboration with Ibram X. Kendi. On the cover, which bears a proclamation of “The Black Renaissance,” Gorman stunned in a sunny yellow dress designed by Greta Constantine. Gorman’s look was crafted by celeb stylist Jason Bolden, and the cover announcement comes just days before Gorman is set to recite an original poem at Super Bowl LV this Sunday. Talk about a strong start to her 2021!

I could talk about Gorman’s laundry list of accolades any day of the week (Like the fact that she has three books of poetry that are currently available for pre-order, or that she knows Michelle Obama personally, but I digress.) I’m here today, however, to address her killer fashion sense.

Gorman is clearly a fan of the color yellow—she wore a similarly-bright yellow Prada coat to the inauguration—and given that neutrals and browns are all the rage during this very cold and gray winter, I’m all in favor. If you see me in a similarly sunny shade this summer, just know that Gorman was my inspo.

BTW, Gorman could literally teach a masterclass in accessorizing. She wore an on-trend red Prada headband back in January, but this time around, she opted for some slightly more minimal headgear. Gorman wore a gold necklace by KHIRY as a headband, along with earrings by the same brand. Both are still available to stop and steal her look, FYI.

To check out Gorman’s full TIME feature, in which she chats with Michelle Obama about everything from the inauguration to poetry to family, head over to the magazine’s site now. Catch me spending the next few months searching for as many vibrant yellow pieces as I assume Gorman already has hanging in her closet. Amanda, if you’re seeing this, please teach me your ways.



