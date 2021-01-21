Amanda Gorman Is Releasing a Book of Poetry & It’s Titled After Her Inauguration Poem

Just hours after reciting her powerful inaugural poem in front of the nation, Amanda Gorman’s The Hill We Climb book was officially announced. Her debut collection of poetry is named after the same poem she wrote for Inauguration Day.

The 22-year-old poet laureate took to Twitter on January 20 to announce the news. “So humbled by everyone’s support,” she tweeted. “If you’d like to read more of my words, you can pre-order my first ever poetry collection, The Hill We Climb, here!” Gorman included a link to pre-order the collection, which will be released in September 2021. The Los Angeles native also has a forthcoming children’s book on the way: Change Sings, which is illustrated by the same artist behind Barack Obama’s children’s book Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to my Daughters, is also available to pre-order on Amazon.

Gorman’s books topped Amazon’s bestsellers lists just hours after she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” on Inauguration Day. “I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY,” Gorman tweeted the following day. “Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: “For words alone are certain good: Sing, then”

The Harvard graduate made history as the youngest inaugural poet when she read her work at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Biden and Harris were sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States, respectively, during the ceremony—but for many, it was Gorman who stole the show. To read more poems by Amanda Gorman, make sure to pre-order her forthcoming poetry collection The Hill We Climb below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman’s first poetry collection is said to center around “hope and healing.” The National Poet Laureate’s debut will also include the poem of the same title that she recited at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Inauguration.