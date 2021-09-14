Amanda Gorman’s Met Gala Look Was Literally Inspired by the Statue of Liberty

American poet and activist Amanda Gorman did not disappoint for her first Met Gala! Gorman hit the red carpet wearing a custom Vera Wang look, which she said was meant to resemble a reimagined Statue of Liberty. She’s actually co-chair of this year’s event and she spoke about her role during Vogue‘s livestream with Keke Palmer.

“I wanted the energy and the spirit of my outfit to be about America welcoming the world,” Gorman said. “My duty as a poet which is to try to use words to heal, to question, to interrogate.” She said fashion plays in her mission of speaking “truth to power.” She added: “Showing up creatively and powerfully and being fierce and unapologetic about what I wear.”

Gorman paired her custom Vera Wang gown with a Jennifer Behr laurel crown headpiece. (It’s a nod to the fact that Gorman became America’s first national youth poet laureate!) The rest of her jewelry is by Chopard.

“Working with Amanda was a dream come true for me, and it was my absolute goal to bring her vision to life,” said Behr in a press release. “I wanted her to have access to our full breadth of work — from archived classics to never-before-seen custom crowns. She beautifully landed on one of my favorite signature pieces, worn in a style all her own, of course.”

We’d say Gorman nailed it, all the way down to the book clutch that reads, “Give me your tired.”