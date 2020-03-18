Amanda Bynes Deleted Her Pregnancy Announcement—What’s the Truth?

This is the positive news we needed: Amanda Bynes is pregnant! While her due date is far away, fans are any good news they can get (especially as some former child stars *ahem* Vanessa Hudgens *ahem* are being cancelled for their insensitive coronavirus comments.) But before we find out when we’ll expect our first baby Bynes, let’s investigate the mystery around Amanda’s pregnancy announcement.

The Amanda Show alum, 33, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, March 17, to announce that she and her fiancé, Paul Michael, are about to be parents. (The two got engaged in February and split on March 8, but seem to be back together.) “Baby on board,” Amanda captioned a photo of a sonogram. Paul posted the same photo with the caption, “Baby in the making.”

Hours later, the couple deleted their post, which led fans to wonder if the former Nickelodeon star is really pregnant. According to a source for Us Weekly, she def is, but the pregnancy is new. “Amanda is just barely pregnant and she is very happy,” the insider said.

Given how far along Amanda likely is, we don’t expect her child to be due until the end of the year (or maybe even in 2021), which should give the world enough time to sort out this coronavirus stuff, so we can welcome baby Bynes properly.

Another source told Us Weekly about Amanda’s ultrasound appointment and revealed that the mom-to-be is “excited” to become a parent. “[Her friends] were chatting about what to expect” during the visit,” the insider said, noting that her husband-to-be was not with her. “She seemed excited. She was dressed casual and keeping a low profile. The lobby was pretty empty so no one bugged her.”

A day after her breakup with Paul, Amanda confirmed that the couple were back on after she posted a photo them with the couple, “My love.”

In a world where the time seems grim, we’re stoked for Amanda Bynes’ good news.