Amanda Bynes Just Said She’s Not Pregnant 2 Months After Announcing She Had a ‘Baby on Board’

What’s happening? Amanda Bynes is not pregnant two months after she announced that she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé Paul Michael. Bynes’ lawyer, David Esquibias, told Fox News that the Amanda Show alum doesn’t have a baby on the way nor is she staying in sober living facility, as reported by other outlets.

“Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility,” Esquibias told Fox News. The Easy A actress’ lawyer also told Entertainment Tonight, “She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well.”

The statement from Bynes’ lawyer comes after the Sydney White star announced on her Instagram in March that she had a “baby on board.” Her beau also posted a photo of an ultrasound with Bynes’ name listed on the picture. Michael also confirmed the news by posting the same photo and caption as his fiancée. Bynes and her beau later deleted the announcements.

The actress’ pregnancy news came after she broke up with Michael, who proposed to her on Valentine’s Day. Several days before their breakup, Bynes was ordered to check into a mental health facility by a judge who overseeing her conservatorship case. Esquibias told Fox News that Bynes was in rehab for mental health treatment and not drug or alcohol abuse.

“Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues,” Esquibias said in a statement. “We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.”

The former Nickelodeon star has bee under a conservatorship since 2014. In 2018, she told Paper magazine about her decision to retire from acting. “I just had no purpose in life. I’d been working my whole life and [now] I was doing nothing,” she said at the time. “I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long. … [I was] hanging out with a seedier crowd and I isolated a lot…I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”