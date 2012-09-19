Your Move, Amanda Bynes: Lindsay Lohan Arrested in New York

We have yet to comment on the recent legal drama surrounding former Nickelodeon princess Amanda Bynes, who’s finding her name splashed in the headlines thanks to a series of car accidents and some truly bizarre behavior.

TMZ published a gallery last week of Bynes smoking marijuana in a dirty BMW that looked like a scene out of Grey Gardens as she tooled around Los Angeles with a suspended license. Then, it was reported that she spent two hours banging around in the dressing room of a Hollywood boutique before spending the night sitting in Starbucks alone. Never one to hide her opinion, Lindsay Lohan chimed in on Twitter about Bynes, stating, “Why did I get put in jail and a nickelodeon star has had NO punishment(s) so far?”

While La Lohan made a good point, it would probably be in her best interests if she practiced what she preached. Earlier today, the second coming of Elizabeth Taylor was arrested outside of the Dream Downtown in New York City at 2:30 a.m. for fleeing the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting a man in the knee while parking her car.

Luckily for Lindsay, authorities have stated that alcohol did not play a role in the incident, but we can’t help but speculate that something did. Clubbing until the wee hours on a Tuesday doesn’t really sound like the most “sober” of activities, but our fingers are crossed that the plot won’t thicken.

As we wait for the inevitable next news story regarding Bynes and Lohan’s antics, it’s only natural that we ask: Which starlet is on more of a downward spiral? Vote below.