What NOT To Do When You Get Pulled Over: Hollywood Edition

We all get nervous when we see those flashing lights in our rear view mirror. Some people do the right thing by pulling over and cooperating with the law. However, some people like, Amanda Bynes, don’t react in quite the same way.

The actress was pulled over in Los Angeles recently for talking on her cell phone while driving. She seemed to be handling the situation well until she decided to speed away from it all. Stars just think they can do whatever they want, right?

She didn’t get away with the crime, though. The police officer that nabbed her got enough information to possibly charge Bynes for leaving a traffic stop. Also, she was issued a ticket and came by the station later that day to get it. Well, isn’t karma just a bitch?

There are a few lessons to be learned by Ms. Bynes’ mistake: don’t talk on your cell phone while driving and don’t leave the scene of the crime. If a policeman stops you, just pull over and be nice. There’s no harm in doing that, right?

Do you think Amanda sped off because she was scared or because she thought she didn’t need to do time for her crime? Would you have done the same thing if you were in her shoes? Leave us a comment below!

Photo Credit: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA