Amanda Bynes Got a Tattoo in the Middle of Her Face & It’s Low-Key Cute

New ink. New Year. Amanda Bynes tattooed a heart on her face, and the photo is low-key cute. The former Nickelodeon star, 33, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 31, to post a selfie of her with a septum piercing a new heart tattoo in the middle of her cheek. The picture also shows the Easy A star with pink hair and on the couch as some family and friends sat at a table behind her. She captioned the selfie with an Alien emoji.

It’s unclear if the Amanda Show alum’s tattoo is permanent or temporary, but regardless, we’re into Bynes spending some quality time with her loved ones. The former child star has had a tumultuous decade. In July 2010, after she was mysteriously recast in two films, Bynes announced that she was retiring from acting. In 2012, she was charged with a DUI in West Hollywood, California, which was later dropped. A year later, she was charged with reckless endangerment and marijuana possession after she was found smoking in the lobby of a New York apartment building. The judge later dismissed her case.

In July 2013, she was hospitalized under a 72-hour mental-health evaluation hold after claims that she set a fire to a stranger’s driveway in Thousand Oaks, California. Her mother was granted conservatorship over her affairs. In the years that follows, Bynes accused her father of emotional and sexual abuse and announced that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2018, she broke her silence on the ordeal on Twitter. She revealed that she had been sober for four years and apologized for her past behavior. “I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would. And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me,” she wrote at the time.

Entertainment Tonight reported in early December that Bynes checked out of a sober living facility and is staying with her parents as she looks for a home of her own in Los Angeles. We’re happy that she’s taking the right steps toward a healthy and happy life. Not everyone is going to be a fan of her tattoo, but if she likes it, so do we.