Links to Click: Amanda Bynes Inspired by Justin Bieber, The World’s 20 Most Eligible Bachelorettes, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. Amanda Bynes allegedly has her own clothing line in the works, and there are two main sources of inspiration. One is the Olsens; the other is … Justin Bieber? [InTouch]

2. Rihanna loved Nicole Richie’s Met Gala look so much that it made her want to throw up. You don’t say! [Us Weekly]

3. It’s official! Here are the world’s 20 most eligible (and probably richest) bachelorettes. [The Vivant]

4. Spiked hair, dark lips, and mostly terrible eye shadow: see the best and worst beauty moments of the Met Gala. [Beauty High]

5. Dream couple alert! Frank Ocean and Riccardo Tisci hung out all night during the Met Gala. [Fashionista]

6. You have to fight for your right. Here’s a complete style history of the Beastie Boys. [Complex]

7. Say what? Carrie Underwood will sing the Sunday Night Football theme. [E! Online]

8. G.O.O.D. Music producer Hudson Mohawke may have teased some of Kanye West’s new music. [HypeTrak]

9. Amanda Seyfried’s new ad for Givenchy is out! [YouTube]

10. Valentino is set to open a New York flagship next year. See all the label’s big plans here. [WWD]