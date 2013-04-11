Amanda Bynes Explains Her Wigs, Says She Had to Shave Head Due to Bad Haircut

It’s no secret that it’s been an incredibly strange year for former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes. The 27-year-old actress, who stated that she is a “retired millionaire,” has spent the past few months living in a hotel in Times Square and threatening to sue media outlets who question her sanity. She’s also been wearing a lot of wigs—and now she’s explained why.

In a tweet directed at the folks at E!, Bynes wrote: “I had to shave my head because of hair damage from someone @John Barrett so I’m not loving my paparazzi pics for a few years! I have extensions but you can see them! Loving your shows but suing you for spreading lies about me on your website! Thanks for being my fan!”

This isn’t the first time Bynes has spoken out against the swanky John Barrett Salon. In another tweet that’s since been deleted, she mentioned that they badly bleached her hair causing a great deal of damage. Regardless of whether or not her massive haircut was the result of a bad dye job, this definitely calls to mind Britney Spears‘ infamous 2007 head shaving incident, which is widely regarded as the beginning of her public breakdown. It should be noted that like Bynes, Spears was a child star and had a great deal of fame, fortune, and success at a very young age.

While we’re not going to touch the “is this the result of too much, too soon” debate, we are having trouble deciding if Bynes is legitimately off the wall, or if she’s baiting the media a little. Regardless, it’s good to know she has at least one high-profile fan: Kim Kardashian.

“Am I the only one that is obsessed with her new makeover?” Kardashian stated on “Chelsea Lately” Tuesday, about Bynes. “I think she looks amazing. With the blonde hair and those nails?”

What do you think of Amanda Bynes’ look?