Amanda Bynes Arrested For Driving Under the Influence (Again)

Remember when Amanda Bynes’ crazy antics were a daily part of your news cycle? Between her penchant for insane wigs, those unforgettable Twitter rants that called everyone from Rihanna to RuPaul ugly, and that time she allegedly threw a bong out a 36th floor window which ultimately landed her in court, it’s safe to say the former child star had her ups and downs last year. (Emphasis on the downs.)

Since, Bynes has reportedly been getting her act together by entering rehab and enrolling in an L.A. fashion school, but it seems the 28-year-old has once again run into some trouble. TMZ is reporting that Bynes was arrested early Sunday in Los Angeles for reportedly driving under the influence of drugs (and, according to TMZ, that drug is marijuana.) Bynes was booked for a DUI and released on $15,000 bail the same day.

Keep in mind that Bynes was placed on three-years’ probation earlier this year, stemming from a 2012 DUI arrest. She was also ordered to complete a three-month alcohol education program as part of the deal.